Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Acting on a complaint received against a government school teacher regarding sexual misconduct with students, District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh has constituted a five-member committee to hold an inquiry into the charges. The matter relates to a Punjabi subject teacher at a government middle school in Rayya block, who was accused of sexual misconduct and obscenity on the school premises. Several parents had written to the Block Education Officer, Rayya, who later conducted a probe into the matter.

“The complaint was received by the Block in-charge, school principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Rayya, who went to the middle school and talked to the parents and the affected students. The facts brought about by the students, parents and officials from the school have been reported and I have asked the committee to submit a conclusive report by Thursday evening. We would ensure a thorough investigation into the matter,” shared Jugraj Singh.

The committee consists of two principals, the Rayya complex in charge, Block in-charge and another member from the management of government middle school, where the issue was reported.

Meanwhile, Jugraj Singh said in case the accused teacher is found guilty, immediate action will be taken against him and the conclusive enquiry report will also be submitted to the Education Department.

Meanwhile, one of the parents, who lodged the complaint, said several complaints were being reported by students regarding the conduct of the teacher. “We reported the matter to the school principal concerned and also wrote a formal complaint to higher officials. On the one hand, they say “Beti Padhao…”, but such incidents raise question over the safety of children and the accused must be severely punished.”