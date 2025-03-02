Panesar elected Dist Bar Association president

Gurpreet Singh Panesar was elected the president of the executive body of the Amritsar Bar Association here on Friday.

Besides, Rajdeep Singh Ghumman was elected as vice-president, Vicky Mehra secretary, Saurabh Sharma joint secretary and Rakesh Sharma as treasurer.

Panesar said, “Our priority would be to ensure that all new entrants in the legal profession get office space. Besides, we would try to set up a building where chambers would be provided.”