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Home / Amritsar / Panesar routs Sayali for Bar chief re-run

Panesar routs Sayali for Bar chief re-run

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Advocate Gurpreet Singh Panesar was re-elected president of the Bar.
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Advocate Gurpreet Singh Panesar has been re-elected president of the Amritsar Bar Association, defeating his nearest rival AS Sayali by a margin of 975 votes in the keenly contested elections. The results were declared after 1.30 am on Saturday.

Panesar polled 1,694 votes, while Sayali secured 719 votes. PS Walia finished a distant third with 44 votes.

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In the race for secretary, Sanpreet Singh Mann emerged victorious with 1,379 votes, comfortably defeating Harsimran Singh and Gurmeet Singh Mann.

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Amritpal Singh Momi won the vice-president’s post with 915 votes, while Rajdeep Singh Ghuman and Puneet Sharma were among the other contestants. DK Bedi won the post of vice-president (women) with 1,379 votes, defeating Parkashdeep Kaur.

Saurabh Sharma was elected joint secretary after securing 1,181 votes, while Kapil Sharma won the treasurer’s post with 1,415 votes.

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Sunaina Soni registered one of the biggest victories of the election, polling 1,773 votes to defeat Narinder Kaur, who secured 622 votes, for the post of librarian.

For the post of senior executive, Avtar Singh secured 1,111 votes, followed by Gagan Bhatia with 652 votes. In the women’s category, Geetanjali polled 714 votes and Harpreet Kaur 622 votes.

The elected executive members included Amit Arora (242), Sukhchain Singh (315), Nitish Jain (238), Akash Gaind (191), Abhinav Mittal (170), Manpreet Singh (167), Palak Arora (681) and Sukhmandeep Kaur (528).

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