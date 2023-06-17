Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

The Pangoora facility started by the district administration in 2008 with the help of the Red Cross has succeeded in saving the lives of 190 abandoned infants till date. The facility got a six-month-old abandoned infant on the afternoon of June 14. The infant was placed in the cradle by an employee of Darbar Sahib. The child’s medical was conducted at Parvati Devi Hospital and the report showed him completely healthy.

Major Dr Varun Kumar, CMFO, Amritsar, received this baby at Pangoora, a shelter home-cum-adoption and care facility established for abandoned infants, and completed the process of sending it to Swami Ganga Nand Bhuri Wale Foundation Dham under LAPA (Legal Adoption and Placement Scheme).

He said Pangoora was initially launched as a shelter home for abandoned girl child. “The home has saved 190 innocent lives, including male infants, so far. Every infant brought to Pangoora goes through a medical examination at Parvati Devi Hospital and the hospital does not charge any fee and all treatment of the children is done free of charge. After this, the child is brought up and transferred to the LAPA for safe upbringing and a better future, from where needy families adopt the child,” shared Dr Varun Kumar. He said if a person wanted to adopt a child, they could get their registration done through the online website www.care.nic.in.