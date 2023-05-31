Pangoora ready to house abandoned children

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 30

The District Child Welfare Council (DCWC) has placed a ‘Baby cradle’ inside a small room in the heart of the city where couples can leave their unwanted children.

This has been done keeping in view the increasing number of cases of couples, or unwed mothers, doing away with their newborn child at odd spots like garbage dumps, railway stations and bus stands.

The idea was conceptualised after reports reached Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal that the frequency of such incidents was increasing. The occurrence is comparatively more pronounced in border villages where literacy rates are abysmally low and where a newborn daughter is looked upon as a curse. In some hamlets, the “daughters bring evil omens to the family” phenomenon also exists. Poverty also plays a role as the arrival of an extra mouth to feed means diminished shares for everyone else.

A similar initiative has been going on in Amritsar district since 2008. As many as 190 children have been provided shelter there while scores have been adopted.

The cradle, also known as Pangoora in local parlance, has been placed inside the premises of the Bal Bhawan.

Sumandeep Kaur, District Programme Officer, says, “A girl makes the world bright but still struggles to see the light. After completing a series of formalities, including health checks at the Civil Hospital, these children are sent to the Nari Niketan, Jalandhar. They stay there till somebody adopts them. For this, a process charted out by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), falling under the Ministry for Women and Child Development, has to be followed.”