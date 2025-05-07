Panic buying in Amritsar: Fake advisory fuels stockpiling in border town

As India conducted Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POK, the uncertainty prevailing regarding retaliation by their military has triggered panic buying among Amritsar residents.

Fear gripped residents after reports of Operation Sindoor and escalating border tensions hit news since morning. People crowded local grocery stores, utility stores and even supermarkets to stock ration and utility items. Vehicles lined up at petrol stations across the city as panic buying of supplies including fuel, medicines, eatables and ration was seen.

“By noon, we were already out of flour stocks, at least 250 quintals of it, all sold as people bought in bulk. A single customer bought around 20kg to 30 kgs of wheat flour and similarly, most lentils and everyday items like cooking oil, soap, sugar, salt etc are also almost finished,” said Ashu, a store manager at a local Kiryana shop on Lawrence Road.

Supermarket chains like DMart, Reliance Fresh and others saw people rushing to stock up supplies.

“There is a lot of panic among people as to when Pakistan might attack and since Amritsar is a frontline border district, the fear is obvious. Panic buying of medicines and supplies is an obvious reaction,” said Ritu Sareen, a resident of Chheherta, who along with her extended family was seen stocking up on flour and cooking oil.

Medical shop owners say that they are getting customers seeking to buy bulk of medicines, including painkillers, medicine for diabetics and gastro infections.

Petrol stations saw queues of vehicles consistently since 8am after the Deputy Commissioner announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the district due to the escalating border situation.

What added to the panic is a fake advisory claiming an “ongoing tense situation at the border” and urging people to stock up on cash, fuel, medicines, and emergency supplies, which has been widely circulated on social media and messaging platforms since Tuesday night. Authorities have confirmed that no such notice has been issued and warned the public against falling for such panic-inducing misinformation.