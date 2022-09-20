Panic grips Hamidpura area in Chheharta after firing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Panic gripped Hamidpura area in Chheharta after two bike-borne persons started firing outside the residence of Karamjit Singh here on Sunday night. The police recovered five empty shells of bullets from the spot.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify the suspects and the reason behind the incident.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, told the police that after dinner she along with her husband was alone in the house when around 11pm they saw a bike stopping outside their house. She said before they could understand, the accused started abusive language and threatening to kill her husband. She said later they fired gunshots at the gate and fled the spot. They immediately informed the police in this regard.

Meanwhile, two groups fired at each other outside the club house located on the Ajnala road here on late Sunday night. After firing, both the groups fled the spot. A team of personnel from the airport police station reached the spot.

After a preliminary probe, the police registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons for endangering other people’s lives by indulging in firing. Investigations were on to identify the suspects, said the police.