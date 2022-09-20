Panic grips Hamidpura area in Chheharta after firing

Amritsar, September 19
Panic gripped Hamidpura area in Chheharta after two bike-borne persons started firing outside the residence of Karamjit Singh here on Sunday night. The police recovered five empty shells of bullets from the spot.
Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify the suspects and the reason behind the incident.
The complainant, Manjit Kaur, told the police that after dinner she along with her husband was alone in the house when around 11pm they saw a bike stopping outside their house. She said before they could understand, the accused started abusive language and threatening to kill her husband. She said later they fired gunshots at the gate and fled the spot. They immediately informed the police in this regard.
Meanwhile, two groups fired at each other outside the club house located on the Ajnala road here on late Sunday night. After firing, both the groups fled the spot. A team of personnel from the airport police station reached the spot.
After a preliminary probe, the police registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons for endangering other people’s lives by indulging in firing. Investigations were on to identify the suspects, said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...