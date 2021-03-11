Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 16

Panic gripped the posh locality of Ranjit Avenue area here today after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found beneath the SUV of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh, currently posted in the CIA staff here.

A grab of the CCTV footage of an IED being placed under the car of SI Dilbagh Singh in Amritsar. Tribune photos

The IED was located by car washerman in the afternoon who informed Dilbagh Singh about it. Senior police officials, including IG, Border Range, Mohnish Chawla, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, reached the spot and carried out investigations.

Dilbagh Singh told the police that the car washerman informed him about some suspicious element beneath his SUV. He said it turned out to be an IED.

“Analysing the CCTV camera, we found two motorcycle-borne persons, including a Sikh youth, fitting some kind of explosive beneath Mahindra Bolero around 2.30 am,” he said. He added that he had recently received death threats from terrorist organisations. He said earlier he did not take it seriously. He said the IED was similar to the explosives seized by the police in Tarn Taran recently.

The perpetrators had fitted the same beneath the car, but it somehow fell down which was located by the car washerman. He said had he started the car engine, it would have exploded. Dilbagh Singh had remained associated with former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and was instrumental in catching of militants and criminal elements during terrorism in Punjab.

Chawla, who is currently officiating as city Police Commissioner, said the IED was sent for forensic examination and its potency was being examined. He said the CCTV footages were being analysed to find clues about the perpetrators.

DCP Bhullar said, “Investigations were on to identify the suspects. One of the youths fitted the explosive beneath the vehicle. The explosive was recovered and defused. A case under the Explosive Act has been registered with the Ranjit Avenue police and probe is on.”