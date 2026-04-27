Panthic Ekta push raises stakes and questions in Punjab’s political spectrum

The recent grouping between Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and the breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) in the name of Panthic Ekta has triggered a fresh debate over whether the state is headed towards consolidation or deeper fragmentation of Sikh-centric politics ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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At the centre of the latest realignment is a concerted move to offer an alternative to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, which continues to grapple with internal dissent and declining electoral relevance.

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With seven AAP MPs’ joining the BJP and at the same time the saffron party is also allegedly tinkering with the panthic votes, it is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to change the vote dynamics in the Sikh mainstay politics.

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Political observers note that while the rhetoric centres on unity, the proliferation of factions may instead deepen divisions within the traditional panthic vote base.

Leaders within the SAD, including dissenting voices such as Manpreet Singh Ayali and Prem Singh Chandumajra, have intensified demands for structural reforms and leadership change, citing non-compliance with directives issued by the Akal Takht.

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Efforts at reconciliation between the Badal-led SAD and its rebel factions appear to have stalled, further complicating the party’s revival strategy.

In contrast, the new alignment is attempting to draw legitimacy from prominent religious and political figures, including former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and senior panthic leaders like Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

However, questions persist over whether symbolic capital can translate into electoral viability. Analysts point out that contesting a high-stakes Assembly election requires robust organisational networks, financial resources and sustained voter outreach — areas where the emerging combine currently appears limited.

The BJP, which parted ways with the SAD in 2020, is preparing to contest Assembly elections independently and expand its footprint in the state.

While speculation persists in political circles about its indirect role in reshaping panthic alignments, there is no definitive evidence to substantiate such claims. Party leaders have maintained a measured distance, even as they monitor evolving equations.

A key battleground before the Assembly polls could be elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which have been pending since 2011. The Punar Surjit faction has indicated plans to mobilise around this issue, framing it as both a governance concern and a test of panthic credibility.

Historically characterised by bipolar contests, Punjab now appears headed toward a multi-cornered electoral fight. Alongside major players, smaller parties and leaders — including Simranjit Singh Mann and formations like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — are also positioning themselves to capture niche segments.

Whether the call for “Panthic Ekta” ultimately leads to political consolidation or merely accelerates the division of an already splintered vote bank will be a defining question as Punjab moves closer to 2027.

Despite facing a drubbing, the BJP has improved its vote share from 9.63 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 6.60 per cent in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections to 18.56 per cent in the 2024 parliamentary elections, indicating that the party is going to emerge as a formidable force for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

In the by-election held last year, the BJP’s vote share went up by almost five-fold in Tarn Taran from 0.9 per cent in the 2022 Punjab elections to 5.3 per cent in the bypoll held in November.

However, during the Ludhiana bypoll held in June 2025, the BJP got a vote share of 22.54 per cent, a slight dip from the 23.95 per cent it got in the 2022 Assembly elections.