Paper mill opens free of cost health centre in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, OCTOBER 30

On the pattern of “mohalla clinics” launched by the state government, a health centre was opened by a paper mill here on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA (North), who also dedicated a water bowser funded by the mill to the public.

Mill chairman Brij Mohan Khanna and executive director Rahul Khanna thanked the MLA. Brij Mohan said free check-up besides other health facilities would be available at the centre. General OPD has been started for the employees of the mill and people of nearby areas.