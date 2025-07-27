Parents assault teacher on school premises, post video online

A tense situation unfolded at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandori Gola, on Saturday morning when the parents of a student created a ruckus before the school had opened.

Advertisement

They assaulted a female teacher, threatened to kill her, used abusive language, and vandalised school property. They also uploaded a video of the incident on social media, warning that they would not spare any teacher.

ASI Nirmal Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) from the local Sadar Police Station, said that the parents have been identified as Raju and his wife, Balwinder Kaur.

Advertisement

They were protesting against the teacher who objected to their son’s urinating in the classroom during a class. The incident occurred on July 22. The students of the class brought the matter to the notice of the class in-charge, not to the notice of the woman teacher who was teaching the students, said ASI Nirmal Singh.

The ASI stated that a case has been registered under Sections 132, 324(4), 351(2), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also noted that the accused are politically influential and currently absconding. The officer said he would visit the site on Monday.