DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Parents assault teacher on school premises, post video online

Parents assault teacher on school premises, post video online

Case registered under various Sections of the BNS
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 06:25 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

A tense situation unfolded at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandori Gola, on Saturday morning when the parents of a student created a ruckus before the school had opened.

Advertisement

They assaulted a female teacher, threatened to kill her, used abusive language, and vandalised school property. They also uploaded a video of the incident on social media, warning that they would not spare any teacher.

ASI Nirmal Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) from the local Sadar Police Station, said that the parents have been identified as Raju and his wife, Balwinder Kaur.

Advertisement

They were protesting against the teacher who objected to their son’s urinating in the classroom during a class. The incident occurred on July 22. The students of the class brought the matter to the notice of the class in-charge, not to the notice of the woman teacher who was teaching the students, said ASI Nirmal Singh.

The ASI stated that a case has been registered under Sections 132, 324(4), 351(2), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also noted that the accused are politically influential and currently absconding. The officer said he would visit the site on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts