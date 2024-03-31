Parents informed about welfare schemes for kids

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 30

Parent-Teacher Meetings were organised on the instructions of the Education Department in government schools across the district on Thursday in which the parents of students, from elementary to secondary classes, participated and received feedback regarding their children’s performance.

Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer (Secondary) who holds additional charge of the Elementary Education Department too, and Surinder Kumar, Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary), visited different schools and spoke to parents regarding welfare schemes.

The officials and teachers informed the parents regarding Business Blasters, School of Eminence, Mission Samarth, zero drop-out rate, sanitation movement, library etc. The teachers had decorated the school complex to welcome the parents.

The teachers advised the parents to get their children admitted to government schools which had educated and trained staff. The school heads, Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs), Block Nodal Officers, Centre Head Teachers, Head Teachers and others played a key role in making the meetings a success.

