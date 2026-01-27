Muktsar district police on Monday arrested the parents of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar in connection with a 2024 extortion case registered in the district.

The arrests come amid an intensified crackdown by the state police against gangsters and their networks.

Sub-Inspector Darshan Singh, SHO of Sadar Muktsar police station, told The Tribune that Goldy Brar’s father and mother were arrested from Amritsar in an extortion case registered on the complaint of a resident of Udekaran village.

Notably, Goldy’s father Shamsher Singh and mother Preetpal Kaur are residents of Adesh Nagar on Kotkapura Road here. The family originally belongs to Faridkot district.

Shamsher Singh, a former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the police, was compulsorily retired in 2021 after his alleged involvement surfaced in a murder case in Muktsar district.

Goldy, an 'ishtehari bhagoda' (wanted absconder), is one of the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 in Mansa district.

As per a public notice issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2024, Goldy is suspected to be in Canada or the United States. He had reportedly gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Goldy was earlier associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang but reportedly split from the group last year.

In 2024, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared Goldy an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).