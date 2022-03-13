Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Parents of students studying at Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheru Mann Public School, Rayya, on Saturday sat on a dharna on the campus grounds against management’s decision to increase the annual and monthly fee and other fares. Alleging that the school management increased the fee without prior notice, parents said other expenses including bus fare, price of books and even uniforms were drastically increased.

Fee hike, RTE violation common Satnam Singh Gill, a social activist from the area, said apart from increasing fee, the violation of RTE Act by private schools was a major issue. According to the RTE Act, schools are required to fill 25% quota for children from Economic Weaker Section, but that, too, is not followed by most of the schools.

Following the intervention of the police administration, the school principal has sought time till March 17 to withdraw the extension.

According to the information, a large number of parents had come to school for admissions, when they were informed by the management that fees have been increased. Parents lodged a protest against the fee hike at the last moment. A parent who was part of the protest, said when they lodged their protest against unjustified and last-minute hike in fees, they were asked by the school staff to transfer their wards to different school.

One of the parents Jasbir Kaur said last year, the annual admission fee for a fifth grader, which was Rs6,600 has been raised to Rs10,400 for every class. Also, the monthly fee has been raised by Rs220, bus fare raised by Rs200 and the price of books by Rs500.

“Considering that studies had been going online due to the pandemic and the lockdown has hit the livelihood of most parents, such increase in fee is unjustified,” she said.

Senior AAP leader Surjit Singh Kang was present on the occasion and on behalf of AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong assured that the matter would be taken up on a priority.