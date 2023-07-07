Park at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar in need of official attention

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 6

Even as the Municipal Corporation had spent lakhs of rupees on the redevelopment of the park at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar a few years ago, the poor maintenance of the park has again tuned its condition woeful. Sanitation of the park is one of the major issues as heaps of broken branches of trees and dry leaves are lying inside and outside the park.

Though the park development committee of area residents has hired a gardener for the maintenance of the park, wild grass has still grown in patches. During the ongoing monsoon season, the situation is expected to turn worse as rainwater has accumulated inside the park and the ground had become muddy.

Residents of nearby houses claimed that during the recent development work, the MC had removed some rainwater chambers which led to frequent waterlogging in the street and the park. Expectedly, some of the residents are not satisfied with the redevelopment work of the park.

“The government had issued huge amounts of funds for the redevelopment of the park before Assembly elections. The boundary wall was repaired and iron grills painted. However, the swings and machines of the open-air gym have been manufactured with poor quality material and will not survive for a long time,” a resident said.

“However, the condition of the park is far better than the parks in other localities of GT Road but it still needs regular maintenance. A good number of residents visit the park for morning and evening walks. Ornamental plants, flowers and quality green grass should be grown in the park. The MC should deploy sanitation workers to remove garbage and residue of vegetation from the park,” Narinder Singh, another resident, said.