Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 15

Despite tall claims by the Smart City authorities of having redeveloped 38 parks in the city, many of them are still in a pathetic condition. There are several localities in the city where the MC developed some parks but failed to maintain them properly. Sahibzada Ajit Singh Park in East Mohan Nagar, one of the major parks in the area, has been crying for attention. Multiple issues need to be addressed here, including sanitation, rainwater logging, movement of stray animals and the park becoming a safe haven for anti-social elements.

‘MC helpless sans residents' participation’ MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said: "We have been encouraging residents to come forward to keep their parks neat and clean. We have asked them to constitute a park committee and collect funds to maintain it. The MC pays 50 per cent of the cost for the maintenance of the park. The residents in several localities maintain their parks with the help of the MC. Without the public participation, the MC cannot do anything. We don't have enough staff and funds."

The park was developed in 1996 by then Mayor Sunil Kumar Dutti. However, later the MC did not issue any grant for the maintenance of the park.

A garbage dump welcomes visitors at the entrance of the park. Area residents dump the waste along the walls of the park. The MC has not even installed any dustbins at the park.

A visit to the park showed that only people from economically weaker sections visit it to get work done. On Thursday, some locals were burning power cables to extract copper inside it. Children from nearby slums were taking mud baths after the rain. Though the board installed by the MC prohibits the consumption of drugs and the carrying of pets, stray cows can be seen roaming there. Residents of East Mohan Nagar alleged that the park is a safe haven for addicts and no one visits as people do not feel safe there.

Parkash, a vendor who was taking a nap in the park said: “Only labourers or workers at nearby shoe markets visit the park to take rest during breaks from work. Otherwise, elderly people can been seen playing cards in the evening. There is no proper infrastructure for children. The government has to maintain it so that children can also play here.”

Manohar Singh, a resident of East Mohan Nagar, said: “All the parks in the area have been ignored by the government. There is no gardener here. It has become the meeting point of drug addicts. The surface of the park is muddy, furniture is lying broken and garbage is scattered here and there. Who will care to sit in this hell-like condition?”

Another resident said contestants of MC elections always promise to develop the parks in the area but after elections, no one fulfils those promises. Former councillor Shalinder Sahlly said the MC had not released any funds for the maintenance of the park and residents are also not concerned about its care.

