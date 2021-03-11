Parkash Purb of Guru Arjan Dev celebrated

Amritsar, April 24
The Parkash Purb of fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjan Dev, was celebrated by hosting religious prayers and programmes by the Khalsa College Governing Council at Gurdwara Sahib located at Khalsa College.
Students of Khalsa College of Nursing performed kirtan for devotees. Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Sikh historian and principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, shared the life and historical significance of the philosophy of Guru Arjan Dev and urged devotees to follow the teachings of the master.
A special programme dedicated to the birth anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev was also held at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, GT Road, under Chief Khalsa Diwan. —
