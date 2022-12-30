Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated with religious fervour at Khalsa College campus by the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) here on Thursday. Apart from lectures on the teachings and philosophy of the Tenth Sikh master, kirtan ardas was held at the college’s Gurdwara Sahib where students from Gurmat Study Centre recited hymns from Gurbani and verses in the praise of the Guru.

The teachers, students and staff members took part in the ardas. Later, langar (community kitchen) was served.