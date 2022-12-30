Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated

Amritsar, December 29
The Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated with religious fervour at Khalsa College campus by the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) here on Thursday. Apart from lectures on the teachings and philosophy of the Tenth Sikh master, kirtan ardas was held at the college’s Gurdwara Sahib where students from Gurmat Study Centre recited hymns from Gurbani and verses in the praise of the Guru.
The teachers, students and staff members took part in the ardas. Later, langar (community kitchen) was served.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee