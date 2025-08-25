Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated in school

The local Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, observed the first Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji with deep reverence on Saturday.

The event commenced with a soulful kirtan performed by the students, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Rupinder Kaur, teacher of the school, while addressing the assembly, enlightened the students about the history of the compilation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and the eternal teachings it embodies. A heartfelt poem dedicated to Guru Sahib was recited by Harnek Singh, a student of Class XI, expressing his devotion and reverence.

A Shabad Chauki was held on the occasion, with enthusiastic participation from students through Shabad Gayan. Manjeet Singh Dhillon, Adarshpinder Singh Mann and Ajitpal Singh Aneja, members of the managing committee and principal Anureet Bawa, greeted the students.