Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das: Deep in devotion, devotees remember the divine

Flowers were showered on devotees taking out a nagar kirtan to mark the Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das, the founder of Amritsar.

The procession, organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), passed through the historic streets of the city after a prayer at Akal Takht Sahib.

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The sacred Guru Granth Sahib was placed in a golden palanquin by Giani Amarjit Singh, head granthi of the Golden Temple. Giani Tek Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, performed the chaur sahib service.

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The procession moved along routes connecting the historic gates of the walled city, drawing a large numbers of devotees. Religious and social organisations welcomed the nagar kirtan at various places, while devotees honoured the Panj Pyaras and the flag-bearers with siropas. Langars were also organised along the route.

The atmosphere was charged with devotional hymns. A shower of flower petals from a helicopter added to the religious fervour.

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Addressing the devotees, Giani Amarjit Singh extended greetings on the occasion, urging the Sikh community to follow the teachings of Guru Ram Das. He said every Sikh should remain committed to the Guru’s teachings and lead life according to the principles of Gurmat.

Giani Tek Singh also greeted the devotees and called upon them to follow the Sikh way of life, embracing both bani (the Guru’s teachings) and bana (the Sikh religious identity).

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami extended greetings to devotees in India and abroad. He said the life of Guru Ram Das symbolised selfless service, devotion, humility, tolerance and compassion. Dhami added that the Guru dedicated his life to devotion, service and the welfare of humanity.