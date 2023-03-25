Parks to be revamped in Amritsar West constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

During the Vidhan Sabha session, West constituency MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu raised the issue of renovation and repair of parks in his constituency on Wednesday. Responding to the question of MLA Sandhu, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the renovation and repair works of 18 parks in the West constituency would be conducted with the funds of the Smart City and the Municipal Corporation.

Around Rs 2.82 lakh would be spent on the parks in the constituency. The work would be completed soon.

MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu thanked Inderbir Singh Nijjar and assured the residents of his constituency that development works would be carried out and completed on priority.