Home / Amritsar / Parliamentary Standing Committee visits Amritsar for feedback on local industry

Parliamentary Standing Committee visits Amritsar for feedback on local industry

Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on industry and trade interacted with local entrepreneurs in Amritsar on Thursday. A Tribune photograph
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on industries visited Amritsar to get first-hand information about industrial development, current challenges and future prospects and to make policies more effective, based on the ground level situation. Chairperson of the committee, Tiruchi Siva, Member of Rajya Sabha met the local industrialists, representatives of various industrial associations, senior officials of the district administration and banking sector to deliberate on the status of small, medium and large industries running in Amritsar.

Siva discussed the main challenges faced by local industrialists regarding implementation of industrial policies, power, raw material, infrastructure, transport, export facilities, labour related issues and financial assistance. He said that banks should formulate a policy to simplify the loan process for industries, provide relief on interest rates and grant timely financial assistance. Financial assistance to small-scale industries under the Central and state governments including Mudra loan, specific policies for the MSME sector and credit support mechanisms were also discussed.

Principal Secretary KK Yadav said, "Steps like strong policy support, simple and time-bound regulatory procedures and active hand-holding through Invest Punjab are being taken by the Punjab Government to strengthen the small and medium enterprises so that projects get speedy approval and their smooth functioning can be ensured. Small-scale industries are the backbone of Punjab's industrial economy and play a significant role in employment generation, innovation and balanced regional development." Yadav said the Punjab government is in touch with the industrial stakeholders.

The district administration, also informed the committee about industry-friendly policies, single window system, government approvals and infrastructure facilities.

Siva said that these study visits play an important role in policy formulation. "The suggestions would be included in the report at the level of the Central Government," he assured.

