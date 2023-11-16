Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Tribune News Service

The local administration has restricted the procurement of parmal varieties of paddy to only five grain markets in the district from today as it has shut down a total of 42 markets after the arrival of fresh produce from the fields went down.

District Mandi Board officials stated that a total of 7.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy crop have been procured so far out of which an estimated 2.75 lakh MT is parmal and 4.94 lakh MT is basmati. The parmal crop has been procured by government agencies while the share of private buyers in the purchase is negligible.

On the other hand, the basmati crop has been solely purchased by private traders as it is not covered under MSP.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshayam Thori said that farmers who have still not brought their parmal crop to the markets can bring it to grain markets at Bhagatanwala, Harsha Chinna, Attari, Ajnala and Rayya. He said that though the harvesting of parmal crop is nearly over, there might a few farmers who are yet to sell their produce.

Thori said that the number of incidents of burning of crop residue has gone down considerably. He said that SHOs of the concerned police stations have been made accountable for farm fires in their respective jurisdiction.

The district administration has registered a total of 13 FIRs for violation of ban orders on burning crop residue besides filing 27 criminal cases in courts under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. The DC stated that an environmental compensation of over Rs 22 lakh has also been imposed on farmers who have burnt the crop residue. The district has reported a total of 1,488 farm fire incidents till date.

