Partap World School Naval NCC cadets take part in national camp

Partap World School’s Naval NCC cadets Ramira Singh and Arnav Singh represented the Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) Directorate at the All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC) at INS Shivaji, Lonavala.

The two cadets were selected to participate in the national-level camp, where they competed alongside NCC Naval cadets from across the country. Their selection to represent the PHHP&C Directorate marked an achievement for the school and reflected their dedication, discipline and perseverance.

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The All India Nau Sainik Camp is a national-level training and competitive camp for NCC Naval cadets. Selected cadets get an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, leadership qualities, naval knowledge, discipline and team spirit while interacting and competing with cadets from NCC Directorates across the country.

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The school said the participation of Ramira and Arnav reflected its emphasis on opportunities beyond academics. Through its NCC programme, the institution encourages students to develop leadership, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service.

Sunny Mahajan, Director, Partap World School, congratulated the two cadets on their selection.

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Principal Subhra Rani also congratulated the cadets and praised their dedication.

The school fraternity also congratulated the cadets and their mentors, wishing them continued success in their future endeavours.