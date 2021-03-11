Partition Museum puts up exhibition in national gallery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Marking the Partition Remembrance Day, an exhibition on the Partition of India has been put up at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

The exhibition has been curated by Partition Museum in partnership with Indira Gandhi Centre for Arts to mark the 75 years of Independence. Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy opened the exhibition on August 14 and it will conclude on August 31.

Lady Kishwar Desai, Chair, Partition Museum, was also present at the opening. The exhibition displays significant historical moments leading up to the Partition and its aftermath. It is based on oral histories of Partition survivors and their families as well as memorabilia donated by them alongside historical documents, photographs, media reports and documentary evidence gathered over the years by the Partition Museum from different parts of the world.

To mark the occasion, Reddy unveiled a brace wood sculpture, “God Alone” (?1956) by Sardari Lal Parasher, an artist, who had to migrate from Pakistan during partition and became the camp commander of a refugee camp in Ambala during the exodus of 1947.