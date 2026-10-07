Partition through the lens of artist whose art connects hearts, heals those scarred

Partition scarred what time could not heal.

Fracturing families, communities and a shared cultural heritage, it left behind memories that continue to shape art and public institutions decades later.

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At the centre of this complex memory is artist Krishen Khanna’s Bandwala series, which revisits Partition not through scenes of violence, but through the haunting image of a marching band.

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And, the city’s Partition museum will be home to one of the Khanna’s famed artwork titled, "Retired Captain Ramesh Kumar Accordion Wala" for 2026. It depicts a band musician holding an accordion and is described as a Bandwala in the artist’s body of work, reminding us of colonial times, playing an accordion.

The Bandwala represents the working musician — someone hired to create joy, but distanced from the celebration. Partition connection comes through Khanna’s larger engagement with memory, displacement, belonging and the world he experienced before and around 1947.

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Khanna, who grew up in Lyallpur and started his career as a banker, experienced the upheaval of Partition as a member of a generation forced to confront displacement and uncertainty.

"His Bandwala paintings draw on nostalgia, depicting musicians in elaborate uniforms, complete with tassels and instruments associated with ceremonial and colonial-era bands. The Bandwala becomes a figure of memory — a reminder of a world that once existed, but was violently disrupted," said Kishwer Desai, chairperson of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT), which founded Partition Museum in the city and Delhi.

The artwork has been brought to the city through the FICCI FLO’s art and culture vertical. Tannya Khanna, chairperson, FLO-Amritsar, said it was an attempt to merge the city’s vibrant tourism and hospitality culture with celebrated art.

Talking about Krishen Khanna, widely considered the master of Indian contemporary arts, who got caught in the aftermath of Partition, Kishwer said along with the tangible, intangible also got lost during the division.

"Music got divided, art got divided and cultural heritage got divided. Museums and collections across the region were similarly affected, with artworks and historical objects finding new homes on either side of the border," he added.

Khanna’s work also raises a difficult question: Why did a few artists immediately document Partition through paintings? The answer may lie in the sheer scale of the crisis. As Khanna, in one of his recorded interviews at the museum said, "For millions of people, the priority was survival. Families were fleeing homes, trains became uncertain routes to safety and many passengers never reached their respective destinations. Memories of women waiting at railway stations for husbands and sons who never returned, and of trains and trucks carrying the dead, became part of the collective trauma."

His approach connects with a larger generation of artists, including Satish Gujral, who confronted the psychological consequences of Partition through their work.

Today, the Bandwala series stands as a reminder that Partition was not merely a political division. It was a rupture in every-day life and cultural memory.