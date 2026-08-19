Party office preserves village’s fading communist legacy

Claims and counter-claims over possession of the communist office at Bus Adda Kukrawala in Harsha Chhina village have revived the area’s strong association with left ideology.

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At present, neither communist party has a prominent political leader or a mass base in the area. Its office remains the only enduring symbol of that legacy, with photographs of former famous leaders adorning its walls, including those who participated in India’s freedom movement and those who were gunned down by armed men.

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Every year in April, communist party activists come together to pay respects to their departed martyrs. The gesture helps the present generation learn about the glorious past of their elders in the freedom struggle and the left parties.

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Among the prominent freedom fighters from the area were Baba Pala Singh Chhina and Achhar Singh Chhina. Little background on Pala Singh is available at the one-hall office, where a memorial stands in its open forecourt.

After studying at the University of Berkeley and in Russia, Achhar Singh Chhina, a native of the area, joined the freedom movement to free the country from British rule. He headed the then influential All India Kisan Sabha-Punjab association.

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In 1946, he commanded the Harsh Chhina Mogha Morcha, resulting in the arrest of prominent agricultural leaders, who were taken to Lahore jail. Later, the Punjab government granted farmers water for irrigation.

After the country gained independence, Chhina was elected as a communist party candidate as an MLA from the area in 1957 and retained the position until 1962.

The militancy movement of the 1980s claimed the lives of nine communist leaders, breaking the back of the communist movement in the area.

Militants gunned down Sarbjit Singh Bhittewad and Balwinder Singh together on May 3, 1990. Baldev Singh Maan was perhaps the most prominent communist leader of his time. He was killed on September 26, 1986.

Gian Singh Sangha was killed on November 20, 1992; Jaimal Singh on March 17, 1988; Balwant Singh on May 2, 1987; Kartar Singh Chhina on February 9, 1987; Chanchal Singh on September 2, 1991; and Tarlok Singh Mahlawala in September 1992.

Once a strong citadel of the communist party, Harsha Chhina village produced noted communist leaders and freedom fighters.

Now, only memories of these leaders are maintained in photographs kept adorning the walls of the communist office in the village.

The village remembers its comrade martyrs by holding a death anniversary every year. The deaths of a high number of addicts also point towards rampant consumption of drugs.

Amarjit Singh Asal, a communist leader, said that during the armed movement of the 1980s, communists were targeted because they publicly spoke against the selective targeting of Hindus.

Left party leaders and workers advocated that Punjab was represented by all religions and communities.