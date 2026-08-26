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Home / Amritsar / Party prepared to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says BJP’s Santosh

Party prepared to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says BJP’s Santosh

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Addressing an organisational meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Amritsar on Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh said change would come in Punjab and “we will make it happen.” He said that the BJP was fully prepared to contest all 117 Assembly seats in the state.

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Hinting at some major political development, Santosh said that no one knew when an internal “blast” could take place within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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During the meeting, reports and feedback regarding organisational activities and programmes were taken from district presidents. The districts included Amritsar Urban, Amritsar Rural-I, Amritsar Rural-II, Batala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. The district presidents presented reports on the organisational activities in their respective districts.

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BL Santosh said the party’s main focus was to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and activate workers up to the booth level. He also sought information regarding the election review and local political equations.

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said people were receiving extortion threats from gangster networks and were living in constant fear for their safety. Dhillon said that Punjab’s economy was on a ventilator. Repeating the BJP’s now famous poll slogan for Punjab, Dhillon said that the BJP would bring back the rule of “Sher-e-Punjab” in the state.

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