Passenger footfall reached all-time high at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in November 2023

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The passenger footfall at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport reached an all-time high in the month of November 2023, setting a new record.

The analysis of the recent data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for all airports across the country indicates that the city’s airport witnessed an astounding footfall of 2,84,641 passengers in November 2023, making it the busiest month in the airport’s history. This figure includes 1,97,344 domestic and 87,297 international passengers. A new monthly record of a total of 1,903 (1,411 domestic and 492 international) flights was also achieved during November 2023.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, convener, Fly Amritsar Initiative, a NGO, said, “Before November 2023, the detailed analysis of data of previous years shows that the busiest month in the airport’s history was December 2018, which recorded a footfall of 2, 60,714 passengers. This figure included 1, 76,898 domestic and 83,276 international passengers. During this month, a total of 1,802 flights (1239 domestic and 563 international) arrived at and departed from the airport.”

He said, “A 27.8 per cent hike in passenger footfall was recorded in November 2023 in comparison to corresponding period in the year 2022 during which 2. 22 lakh flyers arrived at the airport.”

“In the first 11 months of the year 2023, the airport recorded a total footfall of 26,05,853 passengers. This count surpasses the highest footfall of passengers recorded at 25,63,719 in 2019,” said Gumtala.

“The surge in air traffic underscores Amritsar airport’s increasing significance as a key transportation hub, both domestic and international. The milestone not only reflects the airport’s operational efficiency, but also signals a positive travel demand in the region,” he added.