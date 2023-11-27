Passenger travelling atop private bus dies on BRTS corridor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

A youth lost his life in a freak accident on the Bus Transit Route System (BRTS) lane here on Saturday night. The police have booked the private bus driver and conductor in this connection, but no arrest has been made till now.

Those booked were identified as Variyam Singh of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran and Shinder Singh of Rajowal village in Faridkot district.

The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, alleged that his young brother Angadpal Singh works as a caretaker in Amritsar. Yesterday, a private bus driver and helper shifted Angadpal and his friends on the roof of the bus as it was packed to capacity.

He said the driver took the bus through the BRTS lane from Verka at high speed due to no traffic on the lane. As the bus passed beneath the bus shelter, the victim hit its roof and were critically injured. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later, they identified the driver and helper as Variyam Singh and Shinder Singh. The police have registered a case against them for rash and negligent driving leading to the loss of human life.