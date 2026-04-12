Passport Seva Kendra shifted to VR Ambarsar Mall in Amritsar

The Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, has issued a public notice announcing the relocation of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) from SRK Mall to a new facility at VR Ambarsar Mall.

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According to the notice, the existing Passport Seva Kendra at the SRK Mall, located on Mall Road near Custom Chowk, will cease operations and shift to its new premises from April 13. Passport Seva Kendra shifted to VR Ambarsar Mall, VR Ambarsar Mall, situated at Medical Enclave, opposite Basant Avenue on Circular Road in Amritsar.

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The Regional Passport Officer clarified that all applicants, who have already booked appointments on or after April 13 at the SRK Mall centre, must report to the new location at VR Ambarsar Mall. Applicants are required to visit the new PSK as per the date and time mentioned in their appointment receipt.

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The authorities have advised applicants to take note of the change in venue to avoid any inconvenience. The shift is aimed at improving public service delivery and providing enhanced facilities to passport applicants in the region.

The earlier Passport Seva Kendra near Custom Chowk lacked several basic amenities. Visitors and their attendants often faced difficulties due to the absence of proper seating arrangements, drinking water and washroom facilities. During peak summer, many people were seen sitting on the railings along the BRTS corridor to pass time while waiting for their turn.

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The lack of a dedicated parking facility at the old location also contributed to frequent traffic congestion on Mall Road, causing inconvenience to commuters and applicants alike. The new facility at VR Ambarsar Mall is expected to address these issues and offer a more comfortable and organised environment for visitors.