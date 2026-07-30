Pathankot: AAP leader in trouble after ‘threatening’ local TV channel

Swaran Salaria, AAP vice president, has found himself in a spot over his alleged threat to a local TV channel for telecasting how illegal mining was taking place in Pathankot district despite a ban.

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A video of how unauthorised mining has been continuing reported by a TV channel has gone viral.

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A senior cop said, “This a sensitive issue and we are not in a position to comment. An inquiry has been initiated on the basis of a complaint.”