Pathankot: Angel’s students shine in CBSE exams

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, May 16

The students of Angel’s Public School kept their institution’s flag flying high with some exceptional performances in the Class X and XII CBSE examination, the results of which were declared recently.

School chairman Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon felicitated the staff and students for putting up a good performance across various streams. Principal Barinder Jot Kaur, too, honoured the students saying “the results reflected the effectiveness of our pedagogy and also the dedication of our teaching faculty.”

In Class XII results, Anushka Gupta, a topper in the non-medical stream, dished out an exceptional performance in the subjects of chemistry and computer science by bagging 99 per cent and 95 per cent marks, respectively. Ansh Taneja, the commerce topper in the school, achieved an outstanding score of 96 per cent in accountancy. Likewise, Seerat Kaur, the topper in humanities, scored 98 per cent in sociology, 97 per cent in mass-media and 95 per cent in English.

The school attained a 100 per cent result in the Class X examination. The best performers were Arjun Veer Singh and Jashan Preet Singh.

Both chairman Dhillon and Principal Kaur praised the school’s hostel facilities saying “they strove hard to create a home away from home.”

“Our hostels foster a sense of belongingness, friendship and also encourage the students the virtues of sharing. We do not let outstation students feel that they are actually staying and studying away from their homes. Next year, we will do better,” said Dhillon.