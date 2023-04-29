Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

Ravi Dhaliwal
Pathankot, April 28
Emphasis on learning using modern technology is being cited by experts as the main reason for Pathankot district attaining the overall first position in the PSEB middle class examination, the results of which were declared today. Pathankot got 99.33 per cent marks to finish overall first in the state.
Girl students attained the top two positions in the district. They are Manvi Thakur of Government High School, Muthi, located in Narot Jaimal Singh education block, widely considered to be one of the most backward areas of Punjab where internet speed is extremely slow as compared to neighbouring Pathankot. Bhumika of Government Senior Secondary School, Mallikpur, bagged the second position.
An elated Pathankot District Education Officer (Secondary) Rajesh Kumar said the students were asked to use e-content, a web programme of digital text and images, throughout the year. “This time the Education Department has given enough funds for us to incorporate the latest technology in learning methods. Projectors were given to almost all schools. The thoughtful inclusion of technology in learning environment ensured that all students, regardless of their socio-economic status, had the right opportunity to experience learning and develop skills that allowed them to fully realise their potential,” said the DEO (Secondary).
He said the district would do better next year as the state government was continuously upgrading old infrastructure and at the same time providing new one, particularly in the schools located near the International Border (IB).
Gurdaspur stood overall third with a pass percentage of 99.06 per cent. DEO (Secondary) Amarjit Singh Bhatia said Ekta of Dayanand High school, Qadian, had topped the district.
“This time, with enough grants from the state government, we took technology to even the last of the border villages. This was to ensure that children of border area schools did not lag behind as compared to students of private schools,” said Bhatia.
