Pathankot police return 100 mobile phones to owners

The Pathankot police returned a hundred mobile phones to their rightful owners.

SSP Manpreet Singh said the police had worked overtime to trace the phones.

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“Getting a stolen item back restores faith in law,”said Abhinandan Saini, a banker.

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He was attending the event on behalf of his wife, Diksha Saini, who had lost her phone during a visit to a posh market in November last year.

“The police took time, but returned my phone,” she said.

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The Department of Telecommunications introduced the Central Equipment Identity Register portal to block and track missing devices.

When an owner registers the 15 digit International Mobile Equipment Identity number online, the authorities blacklist the device. If a new user inserts a SIM card, the network signals police trackers.