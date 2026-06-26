Pathankot residents launch social body

Concerned over the deteriorating state of civic amenities in the city, residents on Thursday launched a social organisation, Shahar Zinda Karo, with plans to install 25 portable toilets across Pathankot city as its first initiative.

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The organisation, founded by social activist Srijal Gupta, will set up the toilets at locations identified in consultation with the local Vyapar Mandal. According to Gupta, the traders’ body will help pinpoint markets and other high-footfall areas where the facilities are most needed.

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“We will be addressing a basic need of residents. Meaningful change does not come through grand speeches but through small, concrete steps that improve people’s daily lives,” Gupta said while addressing a press conference.

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Highlighting broader civic concerns, Gupta said the city’s drainage system, which had functioned more effectively in previously, was now in a worrying condition. He expressed disappointment that despite repeated assurances from successive politicians, residents continued to face problems related to water supply, sewerage and other essential public services.

Gupta said the organisation had been formed to press for lasting solutions to these issues and to serve as a platform for amplifying the voice of ordinary citizens.

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Members of Shahar Zinda Karo said they hoped the initiative would encourage greater public participation in addressing civic challenges and improving the quality of life in the city.