Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 19

The parks inside Sakatri Bagh (also called Raminder Singh Bolaria Memorial Park) were renovated in 2012 but are now again in poor condition. A major portion of the garden is barricaded and restricted for the public as the state government is constructing an indoor multipurpose sports stadium.

One of the major gardens in the city, it paints a picture of utter neglect. The green belt at many places has turned muddy and filthy. Plastic bags, cans and bottles were dumped in open trenches of the fountains which were installed in 2012 but are now lying defunct. Instead of presenting a soothing picture, the park gives a repulsive look. There is only one park in front of the main gate where people can sit on the ground and play cards.

Otherwise, there is no corner of the garden where visitors can sit or stay for some time. The park is unclean and ill-maintained. The water channels stink with the stench of stagnant water and filth. Washrooms and toilets are lying defunct.

"Most of the garden area is barricaded as work is underway. The government should construct the indoor stadium at some other place. These green parks should not be ruined. The government claims to spend crores on the development of the garden but the green space is shrinking in the over two centuries old garden. In the name of development, the garden is getting concretised. A number of trees were axed for the construction," said Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sau Futti.

The Sakatri Bagh holds great significance as it is located near the popular Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib in the heart of the city. In December 2011, the state government spent Rs 5 crore on giving a facelift to the memorial park in South Assembly segment. Out of this, Rs 1.5 crore was spent on musical fountains. Steps were also taken to make sure that the storm water drain, which runs parallel to the park, does not affect the flora and fauna. However, rain water accumulates in the garden and ruins the parks.