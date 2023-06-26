Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 25

The park inside Liberty Market is in bad shape. The wild growth of grass and the presence of stray animals irk residents. A number of illegal encroachments and water works of Parksah Cinema area make the park congested. Though the municipal corporation spends money on the upkeep of the park, in the absence of permanent gardeners and other staff the park is in poor condition.

Shopkeepers of Liberty Market and some residents in the locality often clean the park, but they are not able to boost the infrastructure.

Ramesh Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “We often hire a worker and ask him to collect the garbage inside the park and dump it away. The recent redevelopment was got conducted here by Anil Joshi, former Local Bodies Minister. But no caretaker has been deployed. So, the park has again turned into a wild ground.”

Harpeert Singh, another area resident, said, “Due to the wild growth of grass, residents fear there would be snakes in the park. The MC does not make any effort to clean the park. Residents clean it once a while in a year. The park is a safe haven for bulls and stray cows. Stray cattle sit under trees and graze in the park. No one dare enter the park in the presence of cattle.”

The park nestles in a congested area and the busy Liberty Market. Residents of the area feel that the park is the only breathing space in the area and it should be well-maintained. Meanwhile, officials of the municipal corporation claim that residents should come forward and contribute towards the maintenance of the park. The infrastructure, boundary wall, benches, open air gym, etc, would be provided by the government.

“Residents and traders should constitute a committee for the upkeep of the park. We will grant the funds if they also contribute their mite for the development,” said MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.