Pathetic parks: Official apathy turns Shakti Nagar park into garbage dumping site

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

The Shakti Nagar park, in the busiest vicinity of walled city, is around 30 years old. Over the years, it has shrunk due to increased commercial development and residential area expansions around it.

A few years ago, the park got a facelift under the Smart City project with walkways, gazebos, benches, children’s swings, dustbins, boundary walls, horticulture work, water systems for plants and low energy consumption and LED lights installed here. It was a long-pending demand of the residents to give the park an aesthetic makeover as there is already very limited green and open space inside the walled city. Four years down the line, the park is back to being a dumping ground for garbage, a picture of neglect as broken tiles, concrete benches and overgrown weeds have taken over the once polished park.

The deteriorating condition of the park has become a significant concern for residents. “This has greatly inconvenienced park-goers as there are no suitable spots to rest and relish the green surroundings,” they lament.

Surinder Singh, a local vendor, who also lives in the area said that the early days after the redevelopment and laying of tiles in the park, were the only time when it saw any maintenance work. “Over the years, no maintenance has been carried out whether it’s the lamp posts, LED lights or cutting and maintenance of grass. In this season, it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes as accumulated water and weeds make it difficult for people to use it for leisure purposes,” he said.