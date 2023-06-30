Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 29

The park at the telephone exchange area has long turned into an unofficial parking lot for last few years. Residents and owners of commercial vehicles park their cars inside the park.

The congested walled city area has no other breathing space and most of the residents do not have front or back yards. The boundary walls of the telephone exchange park was demolished a few years ago and residents started parking their vehicles inside the park. Instead of restoring the place as park, residents are using its ground for parking vehicles.

Owing to negligence of the civic body, the park finally turned into a parking lot surrounded by illegal encroachments. Now the area residents are divided over what the park should be like. Some of them wanted to revive the park and green spaces while others feel that there should be a multi-story parking lot to accommodate a large number of vehicles owned by area residents.

“The old city area used to have several green special and small gardens. After adopting the modern model of development, green spaces have turned into parking lots. There is no breathing space in most of the localities in the inner areas of the city. Green lungs have been ruined for vested interests. The MC should revive the park and upkeep it,” said Randhir Sharma, a resident of the area. “Every household now has at least one car, but there is no parking space. Most of the residents park their vehicles in narrow streets causing hurdles in the smooth movement of traffic,” said Rishab, another resident.