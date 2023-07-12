Pathetic parks: Residents disappointed over poor maintenance of Khandwala park

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

The Ram Leela park at Khandwala has been a victim of the civic body’s indifferent attitude. The Amritsar Municipal Corporation had spent a huge amount of money on the redevelopment of the parks a few years ago.

The interlocking tiles and benches were installed on the pathways. In the absence of regular gardeners, a wild growth of plants and weeds can be seen alongside the boundary wall. The wild growth of grass discourages the visitors to the park, but they have no option but to quietly suffer. Youngsters play volleyball in the park, which is not acceptable to residents. As a result, there is no grass on a major patch in the middle of the park where volleyball net is installed. Meanwhile, the corners of the park are also covered with wild vegetation.

After the onset of the monsoon season, most of the residents avoid entering the park. A major section of the park is already covered with interlocking tiles for holding Ram Leela before the festival of Dasehra. A portion of the park is occupied with an overhead tank and a tubewell. Residents demand that the ground of the park should be maintained properly.

“Infrastructure in the park is good, but it needs regular upkeep. The growth of wild vegetation always remain a haven for reptiles, particularly in the rainy season. Some of the benches are broken. The residents and the MC should make collective efforts to maintain the park,” said Rahul, a local resident.