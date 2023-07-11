Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

The main park at the Housing Board colony in Ranjit Avenue area is crying for attention. Rainwater accumulates inside the park which turns the ground muddy, also damaging the plants. In the absence of proper upkeep, heaps of garbage and dry leaves lie inside and outside the park. The authorities had installed benches and other infrastructure in the park but all the benches are now lying broken. There is no growth of grass in the middle of the park as locals play volleyball on the patch. There is no regular gardener and the shrubs need pruning. The lights in the park are also lying defunct. The visitors face inconvenience during their morning and evening walks.

“Sanitation is one of the major issues in the park. No sanitation worker has been deployed to remove the garbage. The locals often throw polythene bags and packing material inside the park. The authorities should install bins and also depute workers to collect the garbage from the park. Apart from this, there is no arrangement to remove the dry leaves and residues of plants,” said Subash, a local resident.

“The park is completely ignored by the authorities. There is no proper arrangement for light. The lights are lying defunct. There is no sitting arrangement, where one can relax for a while. The condition of grass on the ground is also very poor. There are some patches where there is no grass at all but some patches witnessed wild growth. The residents come along with their pets which causes inconvenience to the others. The authorities should install swings for children and an open air gym inside the park for people to exercise,” said Neeraj who also lives in the area.