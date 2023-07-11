 Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

The rainwater accumulated at the main park of the Housing Board Colony in Ranjit Avenue.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

The main park at the Housing Board colony in Ranjit Avenue area is crying for attention. Rainwater accumulates inside the park which turns the ground muddy, also damaging the plants. In the absence of proper upkeep, heaps of garbage and dry leaves lie inside and outside the park. The authorities had installed benches and other infrastructure in the park but all the benches are now lying broken. There is no growth of grass in the middle of the park as locals play volleyball on the patch. There is no regular gardener and the shrubs need pruning. The lights in the park are also lying defunct. The visitors face inconvenience during their morning and evening walks.

“Sanitation is one of the major issues in the park. No sanitation worker has been deployed to remove the garbage. The locals often throw polythene bags and packing material inside the park. The authorities should install bins and also depute workers to collect the garbage from the park. Apart from this, there is no arrangement to remove the dry leaves and residues of plants,” said Subash, a local resident.

“The park is completely ignored by the authorities. There is no proper arrangement for light. The lights are lying defunct. There is no sitting arrangement, where one can relax for a while. The condition of grass on the ground is also very poor. There are some patches where there is no grass at all but some patches witnessed wild growth. The residents come along with their pets which causes inconvenience to the others. The authorities should install swings for children and an open air gym inside the park for people to exercise,” said Neeraj who also lives in the area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi's Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan's Chewa village

2
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

3
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

4
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

5
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

6
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

7
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

9
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

10
Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

Lance Naik swept away in nullah cremated with full state honours

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern