Pathway dispute turns violent, 50 rounds fired at border village near Amritsar

A dispute over a pathway turned violent at Bhaggupur Utar village here last evening, with two groups engaging in heavy cross-firing.

According to reports, more than 50 rounds were fired during the clash, creating panic in the densely populated border area.

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The police have booked Lakhwinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sukhman Singh, Subeg Singh, Mukhtar Singh, Ghulla, Lakha Singh, Karan and Taran, along with at least 50 unidentified persons.

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.The case has been registered under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Former village sarpanch Lakhwinder Singh alleged that a group of around 50 armed men reached his house around 5 pm on Saturday over a dispute concerning a pathway passing through their ancestral land.

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He named Subeg Singh, Lakha Singh, Jinder Singh, Goru, Kalu, Ghullan Singh and Bhatto Singh among those allegedly involved.

Lakhwinder alleged that the attackers opened an indiscriminate fire at them. He said his nephew Ravinder Singh sustained serious injuries in the firing and was initially taken to the Lopoke government hospital before being referred to Amritsar.

He alleged that bullets damaged his house and punctured tyres of tractors parked there. Family members, including women, took shelter inside the house during the firing, he added.

However, the other side denied the allegations and accused Lakhwinder Singh’s group of opening fire first.

Subeg Singh and Lakha Singh’s family members claimed that the pathway passed through their land and had been ploughed over by the rival group, following which their side came under fire. They said three to four members of their family were injured. Jagbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the two groups had a heated exchange, after which they resorted to aerial firing in an attempt to overpower each other.

The FIR states that no medical report or medico-legal report had been received by the police till the registration of the case. The police have maintained that if any medical report or other evidence is subsequently received, appropriate sections will be added during the investigation.