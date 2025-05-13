The Patiala police, led by SSP Varun Sharma, have recovered over 600 litres of methanol, suspected to be used for manufacturing illicit liquor, en route to Amritsar. Acting on a specific tip, the police conducted a raid and confiscated the chemical mix. The Banur and Rajpura areas have long been known for chemical smuggling, particularly methanol, pilfered by truck drivers and dhaba owners and then used to make illegal hooch.

According to SSP Varun Sharma, preliminary investigations suggest the chemical was ordered by the same accused individuals arrested in connection with the Majitha hooch tragedy.

SP (Investigation) Gurbans Singh Bains stated that the police received specific information about the chemical transportation, leading to its confiscation. The seized methanol is believed to be sufficient for producing hundreds of litres of illicit liquor. “This seizure likely saved many innocent lives,” said the SSP. One accused has been apprehended, and the raid is ongoing.