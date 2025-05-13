DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Patiala police foil illicit liquor plot, seize 600 litres of methanol meant for Amritsar

Patiala police foil illicit liquor plot, seize 600 litres of methanol meant for Amritsar

The Banur and Rajpura areas have long been known for chemical smuggling, particularly methanol, pilfered by truck drivers and dhaba owners and then used to make illegal hooch
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:38 PM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Patiala police with the confiscated methanol in the truck.
Advertisement

The Patiala police, led by SSP Varun Sharma, have recovered over 600 litres of methanol, suspected to be used for manufacturing illicit liquor, en route to Amritsar. Acting on a specific tip, the police conducted a raid and confiscated the chemical mix. The Banur and Rajpura areas have long been known for chemical smuggling, particularly methanol, pilfered by truck drivers and dhaba owners and then used to make illegal hooch.

According to SSP Varun Sharma, preliminary investigations suggest the chemical was ordered by the same accused individuals arrested in connection with the Majitha hooch tragedy.

SP (Investigation) Gurbans Singh Bains stated that the police received specific information about the chemical transportation, leading to its confiscation. The seized methanol is believed to be sufficient for producing hundreds of litres of illicit liquor. “This seizure likely saved many innocent lives,” said the SSP. One accused has been apprehended, and the raid is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper