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Home / Amritsar / Patient with lung bleeding gets new lease of life after emergency procedure

Patient with lung bleeding gets new lease of life after emergency procedure

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:28 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Dr Baljot Singh
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A patient suffering from massive hemoptysis (severe lung bleeding) got a new lease of life after undergoing an emergency interventional pulmonology and thoracic surgery at Livasa Hospital.

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The patient was rushed to the hospital after they presented repeated episodes of coughing up large amounts of blood for three days. The patient was immediately evaluated by Dr Baljot Singh, a consultant at the interventional pulmonology department.

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During an emergency bronchoscopy, active bleeding was identified from the right lower lobe bronchus, said Dr Baljot.

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To control the bleeding and stabilise the patient, he performed an advanced bronchoscopic intervention and placed a specially modified bronchial stent. The stent isolated the bleeding portion of the lung, preventing blood from entering the healthy airways and significantly reducing the risk of respiratory compromise.

He said that once stabilised, the patient underwent a successful lobectomy to remove the damaged lung lobe responsible for the bleeding.

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The patient made an excellent recovery and was discharged in a stable condition on the fifth postoperative day.

Dr Baljot said, “Massive hemoptysis is among the most challenging emergencies in pulmonary medicine, where every minute is critical. In this case, timely bronchoscopic intervention and placement of a specially modified bronchial stent helped control the bleeding, protect the healthy lung, and stabilise the patient for definitive surgical treatment.”

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