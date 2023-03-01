Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 28

Frequent shutting of the level crossing near the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital here is closed for at least 80 times on a single day daily. The reason being that it is the first level crossing where a train reaches after departing the railway station to any place in the country except for those bound for the Attari border.

And it is the only level crossing in the city which does not have a flyover leading to disrupting of the movement of vehicular traffic. Every time a train has to enter the city or depart the station for other cities from the railway station, vehicular traffic gets halted.

At least 40 trains leaving the railway station for other destinations in the country cross this level crossing daily. Further, the same number of trains from other destinations cross this point before reaching the city railway station.

A large number of people from the Civil Lines and nearby areas use the road outside the Civil Hospital to enter the walled city area as other routes through Hussainpura Chowk and Bhandari Bridge witness a large volume of vehicular traffic. “Every time, the crossing is closed, traffic comes to a halt leading to forming of a long line of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Once the traffic jam is cleared after half an hour, it is time for the crossing to be closed again,” said Himmat Singh, a resident.

Shopkeepers in the area say that frequent traffic jams on the stretch have affected their business. “People do not get space even to park a two-wheeler due to traffic jams. In such a scenario, nobody would stop to buy goods,” said a shopkeeper. Commuters say an underpass can be created on the stretch to avoid traffic jams caused by frequent closing of trains.

Create an underpass, suggest commuters