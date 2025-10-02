Patients left in lurch as nursing staff’s protest enters sixth day

The protest by nursing employees at Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, has now entered its sixth consecutive day, leaving patients admitted to the hospital without routine nursing care. While doctors and other paramedical employees are attempting to bridge the gap, the absence of regular nursing staff is being acutely felt in the wards, where patients depend heavily on them for daily treatment, monitoring and assistance.

So far, emergency and critical care services remain functional, but the United Nurses Association has warned that if their demands are not met promptly, they may extend the strike to cover emergency duties as well. This has sparked mounting concern among patients and their families, who fear the situation could escalate into a full-blown healthcare crisis.

The nurses began their agitation last week over disparities in grade pay and service conditions. The protesters allege that despite performing the same work, nurses recruited in different years are being paid on differing scales.

Many highlight that their grade pay was reduced from Rs 4,600 to Rs 2,800 in 2021, while a section of nurses recruited later are receiving Rs 3,200. Employees question the rationale behind two different pay structures for those carrying out identical duties.

“We have been repeatedly raising this issue with the government, but our voices have been ignored. This strike is our last resort,” said Ramanjit Singh Gill, president of the union.

Inside the hospital, the impact is plain to see. Several patients admitted for post-surgical care or requiring regular injections, dressing and monitoring are reliant on attendants and doctors for basic needs usually handled by nurses. Families waiting outside wards expressed frustration, saying they were being forced to bear the brunt of the government’s failure to resolve the employees’ grievances.

Hospital authorities, meanwhile, are appealing to the nurses to return to work and urging the government to initiate dialogue. “We are managing with the available staff, but the absence of trained nurses is hampering patient care. We hope the matter is resolved at the earliest,” said a senior official.

The state health department has yet to announce a concrete solution, though officials indicate that the matter is under active consideration. With the union threatening to withdraw from emergency services as well, pressure is mounting on the government to intervene before the strike inflicts irreparable damage on patient care.