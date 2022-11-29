Patriotic fervour marks annual theatre celebrations at city school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

To mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, an annual theatre festival was celebrated at Spring Dale Senior School on Saturday.

A musical theatre production was presented by students titled ‘Bharatvarsh – The story of India’, in which through folk dances and traditional folk narrative, the audience was apprised of the history of India.

Students of Spring Dale School stage a play during the annual theatre festival in Amritsar. Tribune photo

As many as 900 students of upper primary and middle school took up various roles to depict the achievements of Indian history and the significant happenings starting from the Vedic era to India’s Independence on August 15, 1947.

The audience — students, parents and dignitaries — enjoyed the presentation by children. The event was presided over by Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, director, Spring Dale Educational Society.

Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the theatre production showcased the maturity of the performing arts and creative arts and departments of the school that were able to put together a grand show within a short span of time.

“We encourage theatre education as a part of our academic learning and every year our theatre and drama club in school takes up productions that also offer insight and learning through creative expression. This year, the play Bharatvarsh, was about the journey of India, in these 75 years. The students put up a splendid show,” he said.