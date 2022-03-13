Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Removal of the encroachments, made with political influence during Congress and SAD regime, would be a challenging task for the new government. From the historic Ram Bagh to narrow lanes, most of the encroachments are patronised by political parties and the authorities find it difficult to remove them.

The MC has failed to implement the MoU signed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to remove the encroachments from the garden. A large portion of the historic garden is under private players, who have exclusive rights of entry to the land under their possession. No efforts have been made to remove the encroachments during the last 20 years even after the directions of the court.

The Lawrence Road, one of the posh localities of the city, faces daily traffic jams due to permanent encroachments. A number of showroom owners have encroached the area meant for parking, corridors and footpaths.

Majitha Road, one of the prominent roads leading to GNDH, witnesses permanent encroachments. The illegal wooden kiosks were transformed into concrete shops a few years ago. The MC and Improvement Trust also find themselves helpless. A large number of Verka booths were installed in parks and green belts to please political supporters.

Kuljeet Singh, an activist said, “TThere is a need to break the nexus of encroachers, politicians and officers. It should be started from the Ram Bagh.”