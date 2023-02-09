Pattern for Agniveer recruitment changed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The Ministry of Defence has changed the method of recruitment of Agniveers. Agniveers will be recruited in the Army twice a year. A portal for registration for the recruitment will open for online application from February 10.

Officials said according to the new pattern, the candidates will have to apply on the portal and appear for an online exam. The physical efficiency test will be conducted for only those candidates who manage to clear the online exam. A medical examination would follow it.