Pattern for Agniveer recruitment changed

Amritsar, February 8
The Ministry of Defence has changed the method of recruitment of Agniveers. Agniveers will be recruited in the Army twice a year. A portal for registration for the recruitment will open for online application from February 10.
Officials said according to the new pattern, the candidates will have to apply on the portal and appear for an online exam. The physical efficiency test will be conducted for only those candidates who manage to clear the online exam. A medical examination would follow it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US shoots down unidentified high-altitude aerial object in Alaska
This came almost a week after the US shot down a Chinese spy...
US must address India’s ties with Russia & its slide in democratic values: Senate report
To check aggressive China, House panel asks Biden admn to wo...
Delhi court issues arrest warrant against ex-Indian women's football coach in POCSO case
Alex Mario Ambrose hasbeen suspended and called back from No...
Canada adds 150,000 jobs in January
Employment gains were driven primarily by people aged betwee...